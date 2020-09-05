Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori celebrates after Enable claims record third King George at Ascot last month

Record-breaking mare Enable is set to run in Britain for the last time on Saturday in Kempton's September Stakes.

Enable, the mount of Frankie Dettori trained by John Gosden, is being aimed at a historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win in October.

She claimed an unprecedented third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes win in July.

Enable has been sent to the easier Kempton assignment rather than racing at York last month.

"I always respect the opposition - I've learnt down the years you better," said Gosden.

Special report: Racing and mental health