Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori (left) won at Ascot at the end of July

Frankie Dettori won the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville to maintain Palace Pier's unbeaten record.

Dettori, 49, raced in France despite the required 14-day quarantine on return to Britain and he will now stay for the Prix Morny on 23 August.

The Italian will miss the Ebor Festival at York, which begins on Wednesday.

Dettori and Palace Pier, a three-year-old trained by John Gosden, also won the St James' Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Palace Pier is now unbeaten in four career starts.

Jessica Harrington's Alpine Star finished second at Deauville, with Aidan O'Brien's Circus Maximus third.

On Saturday, Dettori won the Prix Guillaume D'Ornano on Mishriff.