Spanish Mission was one of two winners on the day for William Buick

The 6-4 favourite Spanish Mission cruised to a comfortable victory in the Doncaster Cup.

Trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by William Buick, he took the lead inside the last two furlongs to beat Selino by three lengths at Doncaster.

Selino had led turning for home, but Spanish Mission's staying prowess proved key.

It was a second win in the race for Buick, who also triumphed 10 years ago on Samuel.

Spanish Mission won the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last year and finished second in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May, when trained by David Simcock.

But he was moved to the Balding yard last month and this win makes it two out of two for the Kingsclere trainer.

"I thought it was an excellent performance - I'm delighted to have a horse of his calibre in the yard," said Balding afterwards.

"He looks like he could be a Gold Cup contender next year, which is very exciting."