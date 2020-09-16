Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Warwick will stage a seven-race National Hunt fixture on Monday

Warwick has been given approval to be just the second British racecourse in six months to welcome spectators - but only up to 474 will be allowed in.

Tickets will not go on general sale for Monday's meeting, with attendance split between annual members, hospitality bookings and racehorse owners.

Doncaster staged a crowd pilot a week ago, with more than 2,500 spectators.

But local health officials barred racegoers from attending the following three days of the St Leger meeting.

Newmarket will also welcome spectators next week, with up to 1,000 a day at its Cambridgeshire meeting from 24 to 26 September.

Racing has taken place behind closed doors since 1 June after a 10-week suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How the Warwick attendance will break down

A total of up to 474 spectators will be admitted as part of a limited capacity trial, including:

150 annual members

124 hospitality bookers

Up to 200 racehorse owners

Warwick Racecourse general manager Andre Klein said: "I'd like to thank the range of local stakeholders we have held constructive discussions with to achieve this outcome.

"We have followed their requirements and made concessions to our original plan to significantly limit the number of people at the racecourse, but we will still gain very helpful insights from those who do attend and understand and appreciate the complexities facing those who were involved in making this decision."