Sizing John was ridden by Robbie Power in the 2017 Gold Cup win

Sizing John, the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, has been retired after suffering an injury.

Trainer Jessica Harrington had hoped the 10-year-old would return to action at Listowel on Sunday.

But she said the horse, who also won the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown and the Punchestown Gold Cup, would not run again after being injured in a gallop on Thursday.

Sizing John was a first runner in the race for the Irish trainer, now 73.

He fell when returning to racing at Punchestown on 31 December 2019 after 733 days off with an injury.

Reflecting on his Cheltenham triumph, Harrington told Racing TV: "It was magical. You don't need an aeroplane to bring you home when things like that happen."