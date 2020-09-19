Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Nahaarr landed a gamble to win the Ayr Gold Cup having been backed down to be 7-2 favourite.

The four-year-old, ridden by Tom Marquand for Newmarket trainer William Haggas, had been more than double the price on Saturday morning.

He came with a late surge to deny 22-1 chance Spanish City, with Mr Lupton in third and Soldier's Minute fourth.

"It was an exceptional turn of foot," said Marquand who won the St Leger last Saturday on Galileo Chrome.

