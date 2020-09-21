Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Racegoers at Warwick Racecourse

Warwick held eight races at a trial event with a maximum of 474 spectators on Monday.

The attendance was split between annual members, hospitality bookings and racehorse owners.

"As a whole, it's been really good. It's been a great learning experience for me and the industry," said Warwick Racecourse general manager Andre Klein.

"I'd like to think this is an important stepping stone for other courses going forward."

Doncaster recently staged a crowd pilot test event, with more than 2,500 spectators.

Newmarket is also due to welcome spectators this week, with up to 1,000 a day at its Cambridgeshire meeting from 24 to 26 September.

Racing at Warwick will return to taking place behind closed doors on Tuesday. It has been held without crowds since 1 June, after a 10-week suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.