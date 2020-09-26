Majestic Dawn causes shock by winning the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket

Majestic Dawn finished fifth in the Cambridgeshire in 2019

Majestic Dawn caused a shock in the Cambridgeshire Handicap by surging home to win at Newmarket.

The four-year-old, ridden by Paul Hanagan, was a 40-1 outsider having finished last in his only other race this season at Kempton.

But the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained horse went clear at halfway to win by more than four lengths.

Lucander finished second with Bell Rock third and the 100-1 chance You're Hired fourth.

Oliver Cole said: "All year we've had all sorts of little problems.

"We ran him at Kempton a few days ago, just to get a bit of work into him really and he came last, but it obviously put him straight!"

Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free won the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes, with 5-2 favourite Miss Amulet second ahead of Umm Kulthum and Happy Romance, who finished third and fourth.

Meanwhile, Supremacy held off Lucky Vega to win the Middle Park Stakes by half a length as Minzaal finished third.

