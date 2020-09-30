Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Serpentine, a 25-1 outsider, won the Derby at Epsom by five and a half lengths

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday 4 October Time: 16:00 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Serpentine, runaway winner of this year's Derby at Epsom, has been added to the line-up for Sunday's eagerly awaited Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien already had second favourite Love as one of his contenders for Europe's richest race at ParisLongchamp.

They will try to thwart Enable in her attempt to become the first horse to win the race three times.

A total of 16 runners remain after Wednesday's supplementary entry stage.

Serpentine was the only additional runner, added at a cost of 72,000 euros (£65,000) after pleasing O'Brien with his first race since the Derby when finishing fourth to to stablemate over the Arc course on 13 September.

Mogul, Japan, Sovereign and Love complete O'Brien's team competing for a first prize of nearly £1.5m.

Arc odds

Wednesday 30 September, 11:45 BST

13-8 Enable, 5-2 Love, 7-1 Stradivarius, 11-1 Sottsass, 14-1 In Swoop, Serpentine 16-1 Raabihah, 20-1 Mogul, 22-1 Persian King, 25-1 Japan, 40-1 Gold Trip, 50-1 Deirdre, Way To Paris, 66-1 Sovereign, 100-1 Chachnak, 150-1 Royal Julius

Jockey Frankie Dettori will be seeking his seventh Arc win, with Enable

Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori for Newmarket trainer John Gosden, won the Arc in 2017 and 2018 before finishing second behind Waldgeist last year.

The mare, who will face stablemate Stradivarius on Sunday, won a record third King George in July before an easy victory in the September Stakes at Kempton.

She is likely to encounter testing conditions, with the going officially described as very soft and more rain forecast later in the week.

Love won the 1000 Guineas before also landing the Oaks at Epsom and the Yorkshire Oaks, but all those victories came on good ground, and her odds have drifted this week.

Andre Fabre, having dashed Enable's hopes last year with Waldgeist to win the race for a record eighth time, is due to run Persian King - who will be trying the trip for the first time.

Last year's Arc third Sottsass and Japanese challenger Deirdre have also been left in.