Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday 4 October Time: 16:00 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Second favourite Love has been ruled out of a clash against record-seeking Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

Love's odds had drifted this week from 6-4 to 4-1 after heavy rain made the ground very soft at ParisLongchamp.

The filly was considered Enable's main rival but all her wins this season - in the 1000 Guineas, the Oaks at Epsom and Yorkshire Oaks - were on good ground.

Enable is trying to become the first three-time winner of the race.

