Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Love out of clash with Enable
|Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
|Date: Sunday 4 October Time: 16:00 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live
Second favourite Love has been ruled out of a clash against record-seeking Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.
Love's odds had drifted this week from 6-4 to 4-1 after heavy rain made the ground very soft at ParisLongchamp.
The filly was considered Enable's main rival but all her wins this season - in the 1000 Guineas, the Oaks at Epsom and Yorkshire Oaks - were on good ground.
Enable is trying to become the first three-time winner of the race.
More to follow