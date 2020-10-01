Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Love out of clash with Enable

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Breaking news
Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Date: Sunday 4 October Time: 16:00 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Second favourite Love has been ruled out of a clash against record-seeking Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

Love's odds had drifted this week from 6-4 to 4-1 after heavy rain made the ground very soft at ParisLongchamp.

The filly was considered Enable's main rival but all her wins this season - in the 1000 Guineas, the Oaks at Epsom and Yorkshire Oaks - were on good ground.

Enable is trying to become the first three-time winner of the race.

More to follow

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports

Also in Sport