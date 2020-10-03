Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Princess Zoe (centre) was also twice victorious at the Galway Festival in July

Princess Zoe continued her remarkable improvement by winning the Group One Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp for Irish trainer Tony Mullins.

The mare claimed a fifth successive win as jockey Joey Sheridan timed their charge to perfection on day one of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting.

"She keeps improving and I believe there's more to come," said Mullins.

Princess Zoe was officially rated 64 when second at Navan in June, but had risen to 109 for her French run.

The 5-2 chance reeled in long-time leader Alkuin in the two-and-a-half mile contest.

Meanwhile, Newmarket trainer John Gosden has admitted he is concerned about the very soft ground for favourite Enable in Sunday's Arc.

But Gosden said she was in good heart and would take her chance at trying to win Europe's richest race for a record third time under Frankie Dettori.