Sottsass won a dramatic Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as Enable finished sixth in her attempt to win Europe's richest race for a record third time.

The first five home were trained in France, with Sottsass (13-2) finishing ahead of In Swoop and Persian King.

A stewards' inquiry took place into interference between runners but the result was not affected.

Sottsass, ridden by Cristian Demuro for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, was third behind Waldgeist and Enable in 2019.

Enable was prominent entering the finishing straight but the 2017 and 2018 winner struggled in the very soft ground.

"It was too deep (the ground) it killed her action," said Dettori.

Sottsass held on as German Derby winner In Swoop finished strongly to take second while long-time leader Persian King was third.

Winning rider Demuro and several of his fellow jockeys were called into the stewards room to watch the finish and give their version of events.

The last Arc winner to be disqualified was Sagace, who was thrown out in favour of Rainbow Quest 35 years ago, but there was relief for the Sottsass team as the result was confirmed.

The race was watched by just 1,000 spectators under coronavirus protocols.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien withdrew his four runners on Saturday night after they tested positive for a banned substance, which has been attributed to contaminated feed.

