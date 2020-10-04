Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jessica Marcialis with her son after her landmark victory in France

Jessica Marcialis became the first female jockey to win a top-level Group One race in France with victory on Tiger Tanaka at ParisLongchamp.

Marcialis, who resumed her career after becoming a mother, triumphed in the Prix Marcel Boussac at one of Europe's most valuable meetings.

She won on a horse - trained by her partner Charley Rossi - who had run in a much lower grade earlier in the year.

"I want to say to all the mums that we can do it, so to be strong," she said.

Marcialis punched the air as she powered away on the filly to win at odds of 13-2 at a meeting which features Europe's richest race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Female jockeys have been given a weight allowance in French racing in recent years, but this does not apply in Group One races.

A stewards' inquiry was held into interference between runners but the winner was not affected.

The victory sealed a memorable day for the Rossi family as Charley's uncle Frederic won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere with Sealiway earlier on the card.