Pretty Gorgeous (right) won the Fillies' Mile for trainer Joseph O'Brien

Champion Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has apologised after a major mix-up involving his runners in Friday's big race at Newmarket.

His 50-1 shot Snowfall was officially named third in the Fillies' Mile but it was actually 18-1 stablemate Mother Earth - after they ran with the wrong riders and number cloths.

Snowfall, who was supposed to carry number nine and be ridden by James Doyle in the Group One race, actually had number five and was partnered by William Buick.

O'Brien said he had contacted the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) as soon as the mistake became clear.

The BHA will hold a stewards' inquiry on Saturday where both horses face disqualification.

Snowfall actually finished eighth of 10 runners and not third, which was Mother Earth's placing.

"I didn't see the race, I just listened to it. Someone brought it to my attention then afterwards - that someone had tweeted that they were the wrong fillies," said O'Brien.

"I went straight away to look at the race and the minute I saw them coming out of the stalls I knew that they were the wrong fillies.

"Obviously I rang the BHA straight away and said it to them. What happened was that our lads put the wrong saddles on the wrong fillies."

Pretty Gorgeous, the 5-2 favourite trained by O'Brien's son Joseph, won the race.

The filly had been ruled out of running in France five days ago over fears some horses may test positive for a banned substance because of contaminated feed.

Pretty Gorgeous was ridden by Shane Crosse, who had missed out on a Classic win in September after testing positive for coronavirus - with Tom Marquand stepping in for the ride on St Leger victor Galileo Chrome.