Dewhurst Stakes: Frankie Dettori rides St Mark's Basilica to victory at Newmarket

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dettori
Dettori won his second Dewhurst in three years after Too Darn Hot in 2018

Frankie Dettori rode the Aidan O'Brien-trained St Mark's Basilica to victory in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Stablemate Wembley was second, ridden by Ryan Moore, followed by Thunder Moon under jockey Declan McDonogh.

It is a seventh Dewhurst Stakes victory for trainer O'Brien, while Dettori has ridden two of the past three winners.

"I am pleased to be on the winner and he didn't put a foot wrong. He did everything he was asked to," Dettori said.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports