Doyle (centre) is enjoying a memorable season

Jockey Hollie Doyle won her first Group One race as Glen Shiel claimed the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot in a photo finish.

The victory on the 16-1 shot on Champions Day saw the 24-year-old become the third female jockey to win a British Group One race.

"It's a dream come true," she said.

Doyle had also won the opening race of the day when Trueshan (16-1) took the British Champions Long Distance Cup.

It gave her a 203-1 double and came three days after she broke her own record for winners ridden by a woman in a year.

Doyle's comfortable seven-and-a-half-length success on Trueshan, from the Alan King yard, was the first by a woman on Britain's richest race day, but she had a nervy wait before the Archie Watson-trained Glen Shiel was declared the winner after a battle with the 80-1 outsider Brando.

Glen Shiel was smartly out of the stalls and was joined three furlongs out by Oxted. The July Cup winner took the lead but had nothing more to give in the final half-furlong and it was left to Brando to challenge to the line - but it was Glen Shiel and Doyle who were celebrating.

"I didn't think I'd won, so to have had the result we have was incredible," she added.

"We had a good old battle with Oxted from the three-pole and I thought that I would be doing well to hold on like I did, but he is such a game horse.

"But it's not about me, it's about Archie Watson; he has campaigned this horse unbelievably. No one else would have won a Group One with this horse.

"My aim at the start of the year was to ride a Group winner and I always said a Group One one day, but I didn't think it would come this year."