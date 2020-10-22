Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sam Ewing was riding Tiger Roll in a race for the first time

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll failed to impress on his seasonal reappearance at Navan.

Racing over the Flat under 16-year-old jockey Sam Ewing, Gordon Elliott's 10-year-old finished sixth out of nine runners in the Flower Hill Maiden.

The pair missed the break from the stalls and were always towards the rear of the field before rallying late on.

It was Tiger Roll's first run since being beaten in the Cross Country Chase at March's Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott had been aiming his charge at a third Grand National in a row before the Aintree meeting was called off because of coronavirus.

However, he remains around a 12-1 favourite for the 2021 race at the Liverpool track.