Mac Swiney, ridden by jockey Kevin Manning, edges out to win the Vertem Futurity Trophy

Mac Swiney has won the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in wet conditions.

In the final big race of the season for juveniles, trainer Jim Bolger's runner struck late to overhaul leader Baradar, who finished third.

Pre-race favourite One Ruler came in second by three-quarters of a length, after a tenacious Mac Swiney held him off in the final furlong.

The winner at Town Moor often goes on to contend the Classic races the following year.

Recent winners that have gone on to land Classics include Camelot, Kingston Hill and Kameko.

Mac Swiney, a Group Two winner on soft ground at the Curragh in August, had since managed only eighth of 10 horses on the same course and distance in the National Stakes.