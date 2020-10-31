Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cyrname is now joint favourite for the King George VI Chase

Cyrname overcame doubts about the trip and track as he won the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

The 3-1 chance, ridden by Harry Cobden for trainer Paul Nicholls, saw off favourite Vinndication, with Aye Right in third.

Cyrname had a bad fall at Ascot in February and faced question marks over the distance of more than three miles on a left-handed track.

But the eight-year-old looked in fine form when winning by two lengths.

He is now about 7-2 joint favourite for the King George VI Chase on 26 December with Clan Des Obeaux, who defeated him in the race at Kempton last year.

The Storyteller, a 9-2 chance trained by Gordon Elliott, beat some talented rivals to win the Champion Chase at Down Royal under Keith Donoghue.

Chris' Dream was second, ahead of Tout Est Permis, with Presenting Percy fourth and Delta Work in fifth.

There was some sad news elsewhere, with the death of popular retired hurdler The New One, who was trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, and had been suffering with colic.