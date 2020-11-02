Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Twilight Payment has won the Melbourne Cup to give Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien a second victory in the 'race that stops a nation'.

The winner, ridden by Jye McNeil, led from start to finish and held on from Tiger Moth - trained by O'Brien's father Aidan - and Prince Of Arran.

"I've got goosebumps. I'm actually stoked to pull it off," said McNeil.

O'Brien, 27, also landed the race at Flemington with Rekindling four years ago.

Tiger Moth's stablemate Anthony Van Dyck, winner of the Derby at Epsom in 2019, broke down in the home straight.

