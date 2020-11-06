Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Murphy rode his first winner in June 2013

Oisin Murphy retained his Champion Flat Jockey title with nearest rival William Buick was unable to top his 142 wins after a winless evening at Newcastle.

Irishman Murphy, 25, completed his campaign with a double at Southwell on Tuesday before he flew to the United States for the Breeders Cup.

Buick only has seven rides at Doncaster on Saturday to add to 133 wins, having had no success at Newcastle on Friday.

"I'm incredibly proud to have won a second champion title," Murphy said.

Buick, 32, seeking a maiden title, needed to steer home at least two winners from four mounts at Newcastle to keep this year's race alive.

His best finish was second on the all-weather track.

Murphy secured his maiden British classic victory in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in June and said: "I'm particularly proud of my strike rate for Andrew Balding.

"Sheikh Fahad allowed me to go wherever I wanted to and for that I must thank him and all the team at Qatar Racing too."