Order of Australia races to victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile

Aidan O'Brien claimed a 1-2-3 as he celebrated his first Breeders' Cup Mile victory with Order of Australia.

The 73-1 shot, ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot, was last of nine runners over a mile and two furlongs at the Curragh last month but won by a neck.

Circus Maximus, ridden by Ryan Moore, was second, with Frankie Dettori's mount Lope Y Fernandez three quarters of a length further back in third.

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic won the coveted Classic.

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez guided his mount home by two-and-a-quarter lengths to give trainer Bob Baffert his fourth Breeders' Cup Classic win.

Frenchman Boudot only got the ride in the Mile following the positive Covid-19 test of Christophe Soumillon.

It was a 13th Breeders' Cup winner for O'Brien, who stayed at home in Ireland.

O'Brien recorded a 1-2-3 in the 2016 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and also had clean sweeps in the Irish Derby, 1,000 Guineas, Irish Champion Stakes and Galway Plate.

Andrew Balding's 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko, ridden by Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy, faded in the closing stages in Kentucky and was seventh, three-and-a-quarter lengths adrift.