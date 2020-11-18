Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Donnacha O'Brien and Joseph O'Brien and Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon will be among the 12 Racing League teams

Trainers Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien are to join together as one of the teams in the new Racing League.

The Irish brothers are among six of the 12 combinations to be announced for the competition, which is scheduled to start in the summer of 2021.

Other partnerships include Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon.

Last month it was announced courses and dates have been approved for the new televised summer series which will guarantee £1.8m in prize money.

The first six teams involve a total of 17 trainers. Each will enter a squad of 30 horses:

Tim Easterby/Richard Fahey - The North

Charlie Fellowes/Hugo Palmer/George Scott - Newmarket

Andrew Balding/Richard Hannon - The South

George Baker/David Menuisier/ Gary Moore/ Amanda Perrett - The South

Roger Charlton/Alan King/Martyn Meade/Brian Meehan - The South

Joseph O'Brien/Donnacha O'Brien - Ireland

How will it work?

Racing in bespoke team colours, the teams will each consist of two to four trainers working together, three jockeys, stable staff and a squad of 30 horses.

They will compete across 36 12-runner handicap races, worth £50,000 each, with horses rated 0-90 and run over distances between five and 12 furlongs.

All six meetings will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Plans to trial new rules where a jockey carries a whip but only uses it for safety and correction purposes, and not for encouragement, have been shelved for the opening year.

The other six teams will be announced at a future date.