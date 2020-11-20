Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ghaiyyath beat Enable and Japan to win the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

Ghaiyyath has been named horse of the year at the Cartier Awards after winning three Group One races in 2020.

The five-year-old son of Dubawi took the Coronation Cup, Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International for Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby,

Ghaiyyath won the award ahead of Addeybb, Battaash and Love.

It is the third time a horse owned by Godolphin has won the award but the first for 19 years, after Daylami (1999) and Fantastic Light (2001).

All the awards

Horse of the year: Ghaiyyath

Sprinter: Battaash

Stayer: Stradivarius

Three-year-old colt: Palace Pier

Three-year-old filly: Love

Two-year-old colt: Van Gogh

Two-year-old filly: Pretty Gorgeous

Older horse: Ghaiyyath

Award of merit: John Gosden