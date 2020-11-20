Ghaiyyath named horse of the year at Cartier Awards
Ghaiyyath has been named horse of the year at the Cartier Awards after winning three Group One races in 2020.
The five-year-old son of Dubawi took the Coronation Cup, Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International for Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby,
Ghaiyyath won the award ahead of Addeybb, Battaash and Love.
It is the third time a horse owned by Godolphin has won the award but the first for 19 years, after Daylami (1999) and Fantastic Light (2001).
All the awards
Horse of the year: Ghaiyyath
Sprinter: Battaash
Stayer: Stradivarius
Three-year-old colt: Palace Pier
Three-year-old filly: Love
Two-year-old colt: Van Gogh
Two-year-old filly: Pretty Gorgeous
Older horse: Ghaiyyath
Award of merit: John Gosden