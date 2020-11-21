Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bristol De Mai had previously won the Betfair Chase in 2017 and 2018

Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai won the Betfair Chase for the third time in four years as defending champion and 7-4 favourite Lostintranslation struggled into third.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained horse, ridden by Daryl Jacob, won at 9-4 to join Kauto Star and Cue Card as a three-time winner of the Grade 1 race.

The nine-year-old, prominent from the off, won by two lengths.

Two-time King George VI Chase victor Clan Des Obeaux was second.

"He's a wonderful horse, he really is. This win is very special," Jacob told ITV. "You need horses like this to bring out the good days.

"I never write him off - he's done wonders for my career."

Lostintranslation was fancied to repeat his success of 12 months ago when he beat Bristol De Mai by one and a half lengths, before going on to finish third in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

But he never looked in contention on the Merseyside track this time around, moving into third ahead of Bellshill after halfway but never reeling in the two frontrunners.

Victory is Twiston-Davies' fourth in the Betfair Chase, having first won with Imperial Commander in 2010.