Shishkin runs in the colours of Joe and Marie Donnelly, who also own two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo

Shishkin earned top marks from trainer Nicky Henderson after a sparkling win on his chasing debut at Kempton.

The 1-6 favourite, who won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, was foot perfect to take the beginners' chase by 26 lengths from Mick Pastor.

Shishkin's superb leaps under Nico de Boinville prompted comparisons to Henderson's previous champion chasers Altior and Sprinter Sacre.

"I thought it was 10 out of 10," said the Lambourn trainer.

Shiskin was trending on Twitter and his odds for Cheltenham's Arkle Chase - won by Sprinter Sacre in 2012 and Altior five years later - were cut from 2-1 to 6-4.

"He is a natural two-miler, with natural pace and he's just a lovely horse. We are very lucky to be in this situation. We will probably follow the Altior route," said Henderson.

There was, however, a sad postscript to the race, as it emerged the Olly Murphy-trained Sangha River, who fell at the seventh fence, had suffered a fatal injury.