Cloth Cap was among the leaders from the start at Newbury

Cloth Cap jumped brilliantly to win the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury for trainer Jonjo O'Neill on Saturday.

The bottom weight, a 9-1 shot ridden by Tom Scudamore in the colours of owner Trevor Hemmings, won by 10 lengths from runner-up Aye Right.

The Conditional was third, with The Hollow Ginge in fourth place.

Earlier, Nicky Henderson's champion hurdler Epatante was a classy victor in a dramatic Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The 8-11 favourite won comfortably from Sceau Royal, with Not So Sleepy earlier unseating his rider before taking out Silver Streak.

"I thought she was great. A proper hurdler - quick and slick," said Henderson of the winner.

Yorkhill, who is part-owned by golfer Lee Westwood, sprang a 66-1 surprise when winning the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

The 10-year-old, formerly with Irish champion Willie Mullins and now trained in the Scottish Borders by Sandy Thomson, could be aimed at the Grand National after winning under Ryan Mania.

Aintree in April also looks to be on the agenda for Newbury winner Cloth Cap, who thrives on good ground and was cut to 25-1 from 66-1 for the big race.

"If he gets his ground in the National, take the price now," said O'Neill.

The well-fancied Vinndication, trained by Kim Bailey, was close up but came down at the fifth-last fence.