Goshen was around 10 lengths clear when Moore was catapulted out of the saddle

Jockey Jamie Moore returns to Cheltenham with Goshen on Saturday, nine months after their heartbreaking last-flight fall on Gold Cup day.

The runaway leader was set to win the Triumph Hurdle when Moore was unseated to gasps from the 68,000 crowd.

He will be reunited with the horse in the International Hurdle (15:00 GMT).

"He was spot on at his hurdles that day until the last. It wasn't a bad jump, it was just a freak of nature," said Moore's trainer father Gary.

"It's been spoken about too much, it's boring me now. I've completely put it out of my mind."

Jamie is back in the saddle after later being sidelined with a broken back.

Burning Victory went on to win the Triumph Hurdle for trainer Willie Mullins and Goshen - beaten twice on the flat since - is 8-1 fourth favourite behind this year's victor Epatante (6-4) to win the 2021 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

On Saturday, Coole Cody will bid to become only the fourth horse to complete the big November and December chase double at Cheltenham.

The horse, trained by Evan Williams, runs in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup after winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month.

Horses that won both major Cheltenham handicaps in same season

Pegwell Bay - 1988

Senor El Betrutti -1997