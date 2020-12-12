Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The weather caused problems for the riders at the Gloucestershire track

Song For Someone edged out the fast-finishing Silver Streak in a photo finish to win a thrilling International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Aidan Coleman's charge had jumped superbly but there were still plenty with chances late on.

The low sun at the course meant three hurdles were bypassed, leaving the field with only five to jump.

But the 6-1 winner dug deep to hold on in the closing stages with Ballyandy back in third.

There was disappointment for the 6-4 favourite Goshen who was looking to make amends for his fall at the last in March's Triumph Hurdle.

Although Jamie Moore's mount seemed to jump well early on, he faded badly on the run-in up the Cheltenham hill and finished last.