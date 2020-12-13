Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

National Hunt Jockey of the Year Adam Wedge and top hurdler Lisnagar Oscar combined to win the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March

Adam Wedge has been named National Hunt Jockey of the Year, with David Probert the Flat Jockey of the Year in the third annual Welsh Horse Racing Awards.

Evan Williams and David Evans were the clear winners of the National Hunt and Flat Trainer of the Year awards.

Guy and Huw Leach, two of the three owners of Pyledriver, win the Flat Owner of the Year award.

The National Hunt Owners' award went to Potters Corner owners All Stars Sports Racing and rugby star Jonathan Davies.

Potters Corner won the 2019 Coral Welsh Grand National to become the first winner owned and trained in Wales since 1965, while another horse on the owners' books, Limited Reserve, took a valuable Grade 3 handicap at Sandown.

Pyledriver won the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Great Voltigeur at York, before finishing a close third in the St Leger.

Unsurprisingly, Horse of the Year awards go to Pyledriver as the leading flat horse and Potters Corner as the champion steeplechaser, with Lisnagar Oscar as the top hurdler.

Wedge was the most successful Welsh jump jockey in the last year and scored his first two Grade 1 prizes, principally the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Lisnagar Oscar.

Probert rode 81 winners in the truncated flat season, including his 1,000th British winner in June.

The Breeder of the Year award went to Usk Valley Stud, journalist and author Brian Lee received the Lifetime Achievement award, Charlie Price is the winner of the Rising Star award with Katie Powell getting the Stable Staff Recognition award.

The awards - arranged by Chepstow, Ffos Las and Bangor racecourses - are being posted to the winners because this year's presentation evening could not take place due to the current coronavirus situation.