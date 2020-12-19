Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Paisley Park (far right) produces a thrilling comeback to win the Grade One feature race at Ascot

Paisley Park produced a stunning comeback to pip rival Thyme Hill by a neck and win the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

The eight-year-old, ridden by Aidan Coleman, looked out of contention at the final hurdle as he was forced out wide on the home straight.

But the known strong finisher, trained by Emma Lavelle, powered past Thyme Hill and third-placed Roksana to sneak victory.

"I'm really happy," Coleman told ITV.

"We ended up being squeezed out and I had to come out wide. But he pulled it off. Good horses get you out of trouble and good horses win."

The 2019 Stayers' Hurdle winner, who was found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when he lost the title at Cheltenham in March, is now 7-2 favourite to regain it in 2021.

Main Fact, who was going for his 10th straight win, finished seventh.