Trainer Nicky Henderson on Santini: 'He may as well gallop round Kempton rather than gallop around here for five weeks'

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Date: Saturday 26 December Time: 15:00 GMT Venue: Kempton Racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Santini has been added as a late entry to the King George VI Chase on 26 December.

The Nicky Henderson-trained horse is up against two-time winner Clan Des Obeaux and three other Paul Nicholls runners in Cyrname, Real Steel and Frodon.

Henderson said he felt it was worth paying the £5,000 supplementary fee.

Santini was beaten a neck by Al Boum Photo in the Gold Cup before returning earlier this month with a second to Lake View Lad at Aintree.

Henderson said: "When you are in lockdown tier four, you haven't got a lot to do on a Sunday afternoon (and) I had a bright idea about what to do with Santini.

"We didn't put him in originally because I'm the first to admit we don't think Kempton will be his ideal track - but he's very well in himself, and there's nothing else to do."

Other entries in the King George, which offers £113,000 in prize money to the winner, are Black Op, Lostintranslation, Monalee, Saint Calvados and Waiting Patiently.