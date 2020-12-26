Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Potters Corner won the 2019 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow

The Welsh Grand National has been abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

The meeting, the biggest of the Welsh calendar, was due to take place at Chepstow Racecourse.

But organisers said Storm Bella has left some of the course impassable after 27mm of rain fell overnight.

This is the fifth time in a decade the race has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The race has been rescheduled for Saturday, 9 January.

Executive Director of Chepstow Racecourse, Phil Bell, told BBC Sport Wales: "We feel particularly unlucky because on Wednesday we were due to have 30mm of rain and we actually had 65mm.

"Then to have a storm the night before racing on top of that is just really unfortunate.

"There is only one part of the course that is not raceable, the other 90 per cent is fine.

"If the whole course was underwater it would almost be more palatable, but when it's just one small section when we have had so much rain, it is really frustrating.

"We are choked because we were so close."