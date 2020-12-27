Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Altior, far right, finished behind 20-1 shot Nube Negra in his Kempton comeback

Trainer Nicky Henderson says he "would be very surprised if that was the end" after two-time Champion Chase winner Altior was well beaten at Kempton.

Altior, last in action in February, was three-and-a-half lengths off Nube Negra in his Desert Orchid Chase comeback.

Altior, who turns 11 next month, had previously withdrawn from the Champions Chase and Tingle Creek at Sandown.

"I certainly don't think you can say that it's the knockout blow. It's not," added Henderson on ITV Racing.

"I really can't believe we would retire him.

"It wasn't the result that anyone expected. It was his first run for a very long time. He is bound to sharpen up and come on for it."

Altior is one of the stars of Henderson's Seven Barrows yard after victories at four consecutive Cheltenham Festivals between 2016 and 2019.

He missed this year's Festival with an splint problem.