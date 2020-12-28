Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

A Plus Tard was third in the Ryanair Chase at March's Cheltenham Festival

A Plus Tard showed his stamina to get past Kemboy in the final strides and win the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Former winner Kemboy looked to be battling it out with Willie Mullins stablemate Melon with two fences to go.

Melon made an error at the second-last but Kemboy's jump at the last was less than fluid.

It allowed the 15-2 shot A Plus Tard and jockey Darragh O'Keeffe to rally and snatch a dramatic victory.

It was a first Grade One win for O'Keeffe on his first ride for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Both the favourite Minella Indo and the well-fancied Delta Work, last year's winner, fell with around a circuit to go in the three-mile race.

A Plus Tard is now around 10-1 to win Gold Cup at next March's Cheltenham Festival.