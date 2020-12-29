Cheltenham abandons New Year's Day racing due to waterlogged course

Organisers say 85mm of rainfall has prompted the cancellation of New Year's Day racing at Cheltenham

New Year's Day racing at Cheltenham has been abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

The seven-race card was due to feature the Grade Two Relkeel Hurdle.

A racecourse spokesperson said: "Following 85mm of rainfall since last Wednesday, there are areas of waterlogged ground across the width of the course and it is therefore not raceable."

There remains racing at Exeter, Southwell and Musselburgh on 1 January.

