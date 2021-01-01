Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Madden rode the Martin Brassil-trained Numbersixvalverde to victory in the 2006 Aintree showpiece

Grand National-winning Niall Madden announced his retirement after riding at Punchestown on New Year's Eve.

Madden, known affectionately as 'Slippers', guided the Martin Brassil-trained Numbersixvalverde to win the prestigious Aintree race in 2006.

His other wins included the 2005 Galway Hurdle on Noel Meade's More Rainbows.

"I've had a great career and had my first ride here in 2001. It was nice to finish up here at my local track," said Madden, 35.

The jockey hung up his boots for the final time after finishing down the field in the Punchestown 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle on Rich Belief after his final winner came on Monday at Limerick aboard the JP McManus-owned The Long Mile in the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase.

Madden enjoyed a long association with McManus during his career.

"The Grand National was obviously the big highlight, and I rode two Grade One winners - the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Jazz Messenger and the two-mile chase at Leopardstown over Christmas on Nickname," added Madden.

"I'd like to thank all the owners and trainers who have supported me over the years - and obviously mam and dad, and Aine (O'Connor, fiancee). Unfortunately they can't be here today, but I'm delighted to come out on my own terms.

"I've no major plans, although there are a few roads I'd like to go down."