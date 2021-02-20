Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hollie Doyle won at the Saudi Cup meeting on True Self

Goshen provided an emotional victory at Wincanton while the British-trained Mishriff won the Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race.

Jamie Moore landed the Kingwell Hurdle on 10-3 chance Goshen to stake his Champion Hurdle claims a year after an agonising late fall at Cheltenham.

David Egan partnered Mishriff, trained by John Gosden, to victory in the Saudi Cup, which offers £7.3m to the winner.

Hollie Doyle won the Turf Cup on the Willie Mullins-trained True Self.

Back in Britain, Dashel Drasher sprang a surprise to claim the Ascot Chase, with favourite Cyrname pulled up.

There was sad news at the meeting, with novice chaser Sevarano and 2018 Aintree Hurdle winner L'Ami Serge suffering fatal injuries.

Jockey Moore has endured a testing year since his final-flight fall when leading the Triumph Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

He was sidelined after suffering a broken back, and has been supporting his wife Lucie who has had chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

"People don't know how much that meant to me. I know it's not the Champion Hurdle but it meant a lot. To see the horse back and hopefully that can give Jamie some compensation to what has gone on in his life recently," said Moore's trainer father Gary.

Doyle, third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in December after a record-breaking 2020, is the first woman to ride a winner at the Saudi Cup meeting which is in its second year.

Saudi Arabia has faced criticism over its record on women's rights, but organisers have welcomed female jockeys at the meeting.