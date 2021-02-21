Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Tiger Roll has not won since his second Grand National triumph in 2019

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll finished last on his return on a day of jump racing highs and lows.

Tiger Roll moved well before fading in the Boyne Hurdle landed by Beacon Edge at Navan where Hugh Morgan earlier won despite losing his riding irons.

Bryony Frost took the Denman Chase at Newbury on Secret Investor, edging out Clan Des Obeaux, but The Conditional suffered a fatal injury.

Sceau Royal landed the Game Spirit Chase with Champ impressing in second.

It was a poignant victory for jockey Daryl Jacob and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede after the death of their 2018 Aintree Hurdle winner L'Ami Serge on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Soaring Glory (17-2) was an impressive winner of the Betfair Hurdle, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr for his trainer father Jonjo.

Tiger Roll was allocated 1lb below top weight during the week for his attempt at a record-equalling third Grand National win at Aintree on 10 April and was running for the first time since finishing lame at Cheltenham in November.

Despite this being his fifth successive defeat since winning a second National in April 2019, trainer Gordon Elliott expects to aim the horse at a fifth Cheltenham Festival triumph in the Cross-Country Chase next month.

"It's still all systems go for Cheltenham. He'll be OK. Of course you want him to run better, but he hated that [heavy] ground," said Elliott.

Morgan was trending on social media after managing to triumph aboard Young Dev in the three-mile handicap chase despite the horse's odds reaching a high of 499-1 after the jockey's right stirrup broke at the first of 17 fences.

Champ, trained by Nicky Henderson, is now about 6-1 (from 10s) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after an encouraging return.