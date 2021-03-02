Tiger Roll struggled in his last appearance at Killarney last month

Tiger Roll will not bid for a third win in next month's Grand National after connections decided not to run under an "unfair weight".

The 11-year-old became the first horse since Red Rum to secure back-to-back successes when he won in 2018 and 2019.

The race at Aintree, cancelled last year because of coronavirus, is set to take place on 10 April.

Owners Gigginstown House Stud said Tiger Roll will be taken out of the race at Tuesday's forfeit stage.

Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott, would have had to carry 11st 9lb - one pound behind joint top weights Bristol De Mai, Easysland and Santini.

Tiger Roll, who has failed to shine on his two starts over obstacles this season, is due to compete in the Cross-Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on 17 March, although Elliott is temporarily banned from racing in Britain after being pictured sitting on a dead horse.

A Gigginstown spokesperson said: "We made clear that if Tiger Roll was rated 'in the 150s' (ie where he was two years ago), which is what his form and age now warrants, he would be allowed to run this year's National and go for a historic 'three in a row'.

"However, the handicapper has decided to rate him on his reputation rather than his form - which we fully accept is his prerogative - but we have a duty of care to Tiger, and so we will not ask him to carry an unfair weight burden especially as he gets older and his form declines.

"We hope he will run next as planned in the cross-country race at Cheltenham, where we hope he will enjoy himself and run well.

"After that, we will consider his future wellbeing, which may involve retirement if his handicap mark is not adjusted to more fairly reflect his age and form over the past two seasons."

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: "It is a shame. It would have been fantastic to see the horse go and attempt to win the race three times.

"We may never get the chance again in our lifetimes, but he's been a fabulous horse.

"I'm sorry we won't see him at Aintree this year, but it's for the owners and trainers to do what they feel is right for the horse."