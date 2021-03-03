Hollie Doyle equals record of five wins at one meeting
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
Jockey Hollie Doyle equalled her own record of winning five races at one meeting on Wednesday.
Doyle, 24, notched up five consecutive victories at Kempton at combined odds of 2,521-1.
She looked set to claim a historic sixth win before being caught in the closing stages on favourite Chinese Whisperer in the final race.
Doyle was the first female rider to have five winners on the same British card - at Windsor in August 2020.
She was third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
- From OJ Simpson to the LA riots: How the helicopter changed the news
- Zapped: Office drone Brian is transported to a strange new world...