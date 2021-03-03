Hollie Doyle equals record of five wins at one meeting

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Hollie Doyle
Doyle became the first woman to ride a winner at the International Jockeys' Championship in Hong Kong last year

Jockey Hollie Doyle equalled her own record of winning five races at one meeting on Wednesday.

Doyle, 24, notched up five consecutive victories at Kempton at combined odds of 2,521-1.

She looked set to claim a historic sixth win before being caught in the closing stages on favourite Chinese Whisperer in the final race.

Doyle was the first female rider to have five winners on the same British card - at Windsor in August 2020.

She was third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports