Leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott has been banned for 12 months with the last six months suspended after being found guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute.

It followed the emergence of a photograph showing him astride a dead horse while on his phone.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) issued the punishment on Friday.

It said the photo showed "appalling bad taste" by Elliott and a "complete absence of respect" for the horse.

It added that the incident had caused serious damage to the reputation and integrity of horseracing.

The 43-year-old, one of racing's most high-profile faces, apologised earlier this week and said it was a "moment of madness".

He seems almost certain to miss the Cheltenham Festival later this month and the Grand National Festival next month as the British Horseracing Authority is expected to reciprocate the IHRB sanctions.

Elliott said that the photo was taken in 2019 on the gallops following the death of the horse Morgan and that he took a phone call and sat down on the horse "without thinking".

An IHRB committee accused the trainer of "an extraordinary lack of judgement" in allowing the photo to be taken when he knew or ought to have known that the result might well end up in public.

It also said that that Elliott offered no credible explanation.

However, it added that the case was not one of cruelty to animals nor related to animal welfare.

The committee further stated its belief that the publication of the photo was part of a "concerted attack upon Mr Elliott, the full circumstances of which are unknown."

