Oisin Murphy: Champion jockey on positive drugs test and racing ban

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy's return to racing after a three-month ban has been delayed over a testing mix-up.

Murphy, who was suspended after testing positive for cocaine, has been ruled out of riding at Lingfield on Friday.

The Irishman said there had been an "administration error" while the British Horseracing Authority said he had not completed the necessary tests.

Meanwhile, Thyme Hill and Energumene have been ruled out of next week's Cheltenham Festival after setbacks.

Thyme Hill, trained by Philip Hobbs, had been due to take on former champion Paisley Park in the Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday.

And trainer Willie Mullins said Energumene would miss an eagerly awaited clash with Shishkin in Tuesday's Arkle Chase.

Murphy had three rides booked at Lingfield on Friday and five more on Saturday at Chelmsford.

He was suspended despite denying taking the drug. Murphy testified he had sex with a woman on the eve of racing in France and later discovered she was an occasional cocaine user.

Murphy said: "I'm currently looking into this situation with the BHA and I plan to be back on the racetrack as soon as I possibly can.

"I apologise profusely to all the owners, trainers and supporters who I'm having to let down at such late notice. It's 128 days since my last ride in the UK."