Put The Kettle On won the Queen Mother Champion Chase with odds-on favourite Chacun Pour Soi back in third.

The 17-2 winner, ridden by Aidan Coleman for trainer Henry de Bromhead, prevailed by half a length from runner-up Nube Negra at Cheltenham.

It sealed a big double for De Bromhead after Honeysuckle's Champion Hurdle win on Tuesday and an Irish sweep of the first four races on St Patrick's Day.

Last year's winner Politologue was withdrawn before the start.

Chacun Pour Soi was sent off the 8-13 favourite for Willie Mullins, but Put The Kettle On just comes to the boil at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old mare, winner of last year's Arkle Chase, got the best of a thrilling finish to clock up a fourth course and distance victory.

"It was just a thrill. She's the toughest mare I've ever ridden and maybe one of the toughest mares there has ever been," said Coleman.

