Allaho, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, won the Ryanair Chase by 12 lengths

Jockey Rachael Blackmore picked up a fourth Grade One win at this year's Cheltenham Festival with a runaway triumph on Allaho in the Ryanair Chase.

Blackmore was the first female jockey to land the Champion Hurdle, with Tuesday's triumph on Honeysuckle.

"It's incredible. I'm very grateful to be getting these opportunities," said Blackmore after victory on Allaho, trained by Willie Mullins.

Flooring Porter won the Stayers' Hurdle as the Irish continued their dominance.

The 12-1 chance, ridden by Danny Mullins for trainer Gavin Cromwell, finished ahead of Sire Du Berlais with 2019 champion Paisley Park third.

In the Ryanair Chase, the 3-1 favourite Allaho was in a different league to his rivals, with runner-up Fakir D'Oudairies 12 lengths behind, half a length ahead of third-placed Tornado Flyer.

Blackmore has also won the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle aboard Bob Olinger and the Champion Bumper with Sir Gerhard.

"How would I describe this week? Out of this world," she said.

