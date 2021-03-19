Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Gordon Elliott and Simon McGonagle at the trainer's stable in 2016

The man who took the photograph of leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse while on his phone has been banned for two months.

Stable employee Simon McGonagle was given a nine-month disqualification by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, with seven months suspended.

Elliott was banned for 12 months with the last six months suspended for bringing the sport into disrepute.

The British Horseracing Authority has reciprocated Elliott's Irish ban.