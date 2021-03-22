Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Rachael Blackmore was the first woman to be leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival

The record 23-5 Cheltenham Festival win for Irish-trained horses over British runners has been likened to Premier League clubs facing Championship sides.

Rachael Blackmore, the first woman to be the meeting's top jockey, won more races (six) than all the GB trainers.

Trainer Noel Meade says big British owners keeping horses in Ireland must feel like "a kick in the pants".

Asked by the BBC why the Irish were so dominant, Blackmore smiled and said: "I think we're just better."

The thrashing has sparked a debate about what is going on in British racing, where prize money levels have long been a source of concern.

"It's a bit like the Premier League versus the Championship. We simply have the best horses," said Irish handicapper Andrew Shaw.

"It's all about the economics. The money is here, the best horses are here."

He sets the official ratings and weights horses must carry for the Irish Grand National next month and has given five-time Festival winner Tiger Roll a 3lb lower mark compared to his English equivalent.

The two-time English Grand National victor, withdrawn from the Aintree race in a row over his weight, has been made 14-1 joint second favourite by sponsors Boylesports to win the Irish version at Fairyhouse on 5 April.

Tiger Roll, who is being trained by Denise Foster while Gordon Elliott serves a six-month suspension, could alternatively run in the Betway Bowl at Aintree three days later.

On the issue of prize money, Shaw pointed to Sporting John earning £20,000 for winning the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown last month when a similar race in Ireland might offer up to three times as much.

Reaction has been incredible - Blackmore

Irish jockey Blackmore, 31, hopes she can inspire future generations after her historic week at Cheltenham.

She became the first female jockey to land the Champion Hurdle when winning on Honeysuckle, and was runner-up in the Gold Cup aboard A Plus Tard behind stablemate Minella Indo.

Her six wins at the Festival have only ever been surpassed by Ruby Walsh, the Festival's all-time leading rider who twice enjoyed seven victories.

"I never in my life envisaged what transpired last week. I'm still trying to comprehend it all to be honest," she told BBC One's Breakfast programme.

"My phone hasn't stopped hopping. My mum and dad are is the same. There's just so many good wishes."

Half her wins came on horses owned by the England-based Cheveley Park Stud - Sir Gerhard, Allaho and Quilixios - but trained in Ireland.

"Cheveley Park buying and keeping those horses in Ireland was a terrible kick in the pants for English trainers at the time," said Meade, who had an 80-1 winner with Jeff Kidder in the juvenile handicap hurdle at Cheltenham.

"Quite a few of those English owners have been putting their money here. We have got a great set-up now. It's not just the prize money."