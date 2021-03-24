Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Randox Grand National Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday 10 April Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text BBC Sport website

A total of 77 contenders remain in the Grand National at Aintree on 10 April after the latest entry stage.

With a maximum of 40 allowed to run on the day, the lowest-rated hopefuls will be balloted out.

The five-day declarations are made on 5 April with the final line-up and four reserves announced on the morning of 8 April.

Racecard number; horse; breeding; age/weight, trainer

1 SANTINI (GB) 9 11 10 Nicky Henderson

2 BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 10 11 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies

3 THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 10 11 8 Denise Foster IRE

4 CHRIS'S DREAM (IRE) 9 11 7 Henry de Bromhead IRE

5 YALA ENKI (FR) 11 11 3 Paul Nicholls

6 BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 11 11 1 Nigel Twiston-Davies

7 DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 12 11 1 Brian Ellison

8 LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 11 11 0 Nick Alexander

9 BURROWS SAINT (FR) 8 10 13 Willie Mullins IRE

10 MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 10 10 13 Jessica Harrington IRE

11 ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 11 10 12 Willie Mullins IRE

12 TALKISCHEAP (IRE) 9 10 12 Alan King

13 TOUT EST PERMIS (FR) 8 10 12 Noel Meade IRE

14 ANIBALE FLY (FR) 11 10 12 Tony Martin IRE

15 MISTER MALARKY (GB) 8 10 12 Colin Tizzard

16 KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE) 9 10 10 Tom Lacey

17 BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 11 10 10 Nicky Henderson

18 PYM (IRE) 8 10 10 Nicky Henderson

19 ANY SECOND NOW (IRE) 9 10 9 Ted Walsh IRE

20 BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 10 10 9 Henry de Bromhead IRE

21 ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 11 10 9 Denise Foster IRE

22 BRAHMA BULL (IRE) 10 10 8 Willie Mullins IRE

23 OK CORRAL (IRE) 11 10 8 Nicky Henderson

24 TAKINGRISKS (IRE) 12 10 7 Nicky Richards

25 SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 10 10 7 Denise Foster IRE

26 JETT (IRE) 10 10 7 Jessica Harrington IRE

27 THE JAM MAN (IRE) 8 10 7 Ronan McNally

28 LORD DU MESNIL (FR) 8 10 6 Richard Hobson

29 POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 11 10 6 Christian Williams

30 CLASS CONTI (FR) 9 10 6 Willie Mullins IRE

31 MILAN NATIVE (IRE) 8 10 6 Denise Foster IRE

32 DISCORAMA (FR) 8 10 6 Paul Nolan IRE

33 VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 12 10 5 David Pipe

34 CLOTH CAP (IRE) 9 10 5 Jonjo O'Neill

35 CABARET QUEEN (GB) 9 10 5 Willie Mullins IRE

36 MINELLACELEBRATION (IRE) 11 10 5 Katy Price

37 CANELO (IRE) 8 10 4 Alan King

38 THE LONG MILE (GB) 7 10 4 Philip Dempsey IRE

39 GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 11 10 4 Paul Nicholls

40 FARCLAS (FR) 7 10 3 Denise Foster IRE

---------------------------

41 Minella Times (IRE) 8 10 3 Henry de Bromhead IRE

42 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) 12 10 3 Georgie Howell

43 Hogan's Height (IRE) 10 10 3 Jamie Snowden

44 Double Shuffle (IRE) 11 10 2 Tom George

45 Ami Desbois (FR) 11 10 2 Graeme McPherson

46 Keeper Hill (IRE) 10 10 2 Warren Greatrex

47 Gold Present (IRE) 11 10 2 Nicky Henderson

48 Blaklion (GB) 12 10 2 Dan Skelton

49 Some Neck (FR) 10 10 1 John McConnell IRE

50 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 7 10 1 Evan Williams

51 Kauto Riko (FR) 10 9 13 Tom Gretton

52 Fagan (GB) 11 9 13 Alex Hales

53 Deise Aba (IRE) 8 9 13 Philip Hobbs

54 Valtor (FR) 12 9 13 Nicky Henderson

55 Golan Fortune (IRE) 9 9 13 Phil Middleton

56 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 7 9 11 Denise Foster IRE

57 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 8 9 11 Nigel Twiston-Davies

58 Captain Drake (IRE) 8 9 11 Harry Fry

59 Another Venture (IRE) 10 9 11 Kim Bailey

60 Crievehill (IRE) 9 9 11 Nigel Twiston-Davies

61 Flying Angel (IRE) 10 9 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies

62 Prime Venture (IRE) 10 9 10 Evan Williams

63 Le Breuil (FR) 9 9 10 Ben Pauling

64 Achille (FR) 11 9 9 Venetia Williams

65 Hold The Note (IRE) 7 9 9 Mick Channon

66 Plan of Attack (IRE) 8 9 9 Henry de Bromhead IRE

67 Roaring Bull (IRE) 8 9 9 Denise Foster IRE

68 Dounikos (FR) 10 9 9 Denise Foster IRE

69 Treacysenniscorthy (IRE) 9 9 8 Robert Widger IRE

70 Musical Slave (IRE) 8 9 8 Philip Hobbs

71 Soupy Soups (IRE) 10 9 8 Neil Mulholland

72 Beau Bay (FR) 10 9 7 Dr Richard Newland

73 Shantou Flyer (IRE) 11 9 7 Paul Nicholls

74 Hear No Evil (IRE) 9 9 7 Noel Kelly IRE

75 Monbeg Notorious (IRE) 10 9 6 Denise Foster IRE

76 Aforementioned (FR) 8 9 5 Denise Foster IRE

77 Fingerontheswitch (IRE) 11 9 3 Neil Mulholland