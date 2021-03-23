Sheikh Hamdan: Owner of Nashwan, Dayjur and Battaash dies ages 75

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
From Nashwan to Dayjur, a string of top racehorses have carried Sheikh Hamdan's colours to victory

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a major horse racing figure for several decades, has died at the age of 75.

The older brother of Sheikh Mohammed, he was a significant investor in the sport in Britain and internationally though bloodstock and sponsorship.

Thousands of horses ran in his blue and white silks including Derby winners Nashwan and Erhaab under Willie Carson.

Top sprinter Battaash last year helped him become flat racing's champion owner in Britain for the sixth time.

Sheikh Mohammed posted a tribute on Twitter, in which he said: "May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion."

The deputy ruler of Dubai, he was known throughout racing simply as Sheikh Hamdan, with major breeding bases included the Shadwell Stud in Norfolk, England, the Derrinstown Stud in the Republic in Ireland and the Shadwell Farm in the United States.

He won numerous Classics and was successful with horses such as Dayjur, Unfuwain, Salsabil and Invasor.

Willie Carson on Nashwan
Willie Carson won the 2,000 Guineas, Derby, Eclipse and King George on Nashwan in 1989
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports