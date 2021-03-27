Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

De la Sayette made use of his 7lb apprentice weight allowance to triumph at Doncaster on Haqeeqy

Teenager Benoit de la Sayette won the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster with favourite Haqeeqy.

The 18-year-old apprentice came with a late surge to triumph on the 9-2 shot, trained by John and Thady Gosden, ahead of Brunch, Hortzadar and Danyah.

It was a poignant win for owner Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, whose father Sheikh Hamdan died this week.

The Gosden team also celebrated wins at the Dubai World Cup meeting with Lord North and Mishriff.

Lord North, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was an impressive winner of the Dubai Turf at Meydan.

Mishriff, with David Egan on board, landed the Dubai Sheema Classic just a month after taking the Saudi Cup.

The 6-4 favourite Mystic Guide, ridden by Luis Saez, won the Dubai World Cup for America trainer Michael Stidham.

It was a ninth victory in the big race for Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin team, who also claimed third with the Andre Fabre-trained Magny Cours, just behind Japanese runner-up Chuwa Wizard.

Earlier Subjectivist, for Mark Johnston, won the Dubai Gold Cup under Joe Fanning for the first of three British-trained victories.

Mishriff (4-1) won by a neck for David Egan in Dubai

John Gosden has recently added his son Thady to the training licence and appointed De la Sayette as his first apprentice jockey since the 1990s.

With Hissa Hamdan's retained rider Dane O'Neill unable to return from Bahrain in time to ride because of Covid-19 restrictions, the teenager was given the nod.

It was rising star De la Sayette's first race ride on grass as the British turf Flat racing season began.

He has been riding at all-weather fixtures where he clocked up six wins from his first 16 rides but only rode his first winner three months ago.

"To even ride in the Lincoln in my first turf race was unbelievable. To ride him today was a dream come true," said the winning jockey.